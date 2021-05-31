Century graduate is playing the game he loves and passing it on to the next generation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester Century graduate is still very much involved in a game he's loved for most of his life.

One Rochester Royals pitcher is grateful to be able to give back to his community and still be part of a game he loves so much.

"It's really special to be able to work with kids here in town, you know. Work with the kids that went to my high school. Work with kids that go to my elementary school. Working with kids, you know, just down the street has been awesome. To be able to see that come to fruition. It's grown faster than I ever thought it would have. It's been super rewarding," says Mitch Brown.

Mitch graduated from Century High School in 2012.

Right out of high school, he was drafted in the second round with the Cleveland Indians and played for 7 1/2 years.

Now he's back home and giving back to his community.

Mitch started a company called Velocity Baseball Training, which helps kids of all ages improve at the game.

He's also a pitcher with the Rochester Royals, an amateur baseball team.

"It's been a ton of fun just to kind of come back and get back to playing baseball for the reason we all starting playing, which was for fun. It's been super cool to go around to the smaller communities here in Minnesota that you might not go to otherwise and play baseball," says Mitch.

Mitch is living his best life right now - playing the game he loves and passing that game on to the next generation.

He is in his third season with the Rochester Royals.