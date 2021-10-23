Century girls' swim team is hoping to make some noise these next few weeks

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Century girls' swim team hopes to keep building on the season and make some noise these next few weeks.

"Fantastic team this year. We graduated a lot of points from last year and didn't know exactly how the season was going to go and it's turned out to be just fantastic. A lot of our younger athletes have really stepped up and they've been just tremendous to watch swim, the improvements. We're swimming lifetime best times in the middle of the season. Our divers are diving really well as well. It's been a lot of fun this year," says head coach Dale Magnuson.

The Rochester Century girls' swimming team made it to true team state for the first time in program history and the team is planning to keep that momentum going.

"We work hard at practice and we work our hardest. We're in our hardest moments together, but we do it together. We smile together. We motivate each other together. We just do it all together and I feel like that really just makes a bond that is so special and good," says Sophie Blixt.

"We still come together as one big family. That's our motto. We're a family. And we support each other," says Coach Magnuson.

Just like any other family, the Century Panthers have one memory from this season that they will remember for a while.

"It was when we got stranded on the bus. I can't say it was the best thing, but it was so fun because it really brought us together. We were on a bus together, like we couldn't leave it," says Sophie.

The team's bus got a flat tire after a tournament and they spent a few hours playing games while waiting for another bus.

The Panthers may have some more memories to make this season.

"I'm just excited to see what happens here. Like I know this taper ... it's so hard. And I know we're going to swim fast at the end of the season and I'm so ready for us to show what potential we have as a team and what we can do at the end of the season," says Sophie.

The Big 9 tournament is next weekend.