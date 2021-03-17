Century falls to Northfield in section quarterfinal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The postseason is officially here. For the Century Panthers, the strategy was simple; win three games and go to state.

The first part of that three-step process was to beat Northfield. The Panthers had already defeated the Raiders twice in Big Nine play during the regular season by an average of 5.5 points. But anything can happen during the postseason and the Northfield defeated Century 64-54 in the Section 1AAAA quarterfinal Thursday night.

Noah Deedrick had 19 points and six rebounds for the Panthers. Jaecan Fratzke added 12 points and Peter Lynch had eight.

Jayden Wysocki reflected on the season.

Century finished the season with a 12-6 record.