Century boys' lacrosse team looking for some success

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Century boys' lacrosse team is looking for the first win of the season and they came close on Saturday.

"We've got a big defense. We like to lay some bodies. We have a lot of midfielders who love to run somehow. I don't get that. They bury it. They put some heat on it. Our attack is really young, but we've got some killer freshmen. Sam Hanson has been leading us well on the offensive end," says senior goalie Justin Kopp.

The Panthers combined rosters with John Marshall and Lourdes for the 2021 season.

The team is led by four seniors.

Century took the field against the Mayo Spartans on Saturday and came out a bit short, losing 9-7.

Kopp says the team fought hard the whole game.

He adds that the Panthers tend to start too fast, but he feels they settled down as the game went on.

Kopp says the team was two bad passes and two missed saves away from winning this one.

He feels the team will be ready to go for the next game.

"Mostly getting healthy. Re-hydrating. It's a hot one today. We weren't ready for this. But other than that, we've just got to get the passes up. I've got to stop turning the ball over. We need some more saves. We'll get there," says Kopp.