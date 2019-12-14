ROCHESTER, Minnesota - It was a good day to be a Century Panther. The Panthers add nine goals to defeat Mankato West in their home opener Saturday.
Related Content
- Century boy's hockey wins home opener against Mankato West
- Recycling wheelchairs in Mankato
- Lourdes boys hockey falls in home opener
- Mayo falls in Vikings Prep Spotlight Series to Mankato West
- Girls hockey highlights: Century vs John Marshall
- Tuberculosis outbreak linked to Mankato university
- Mankato driver in deadly Friday night crash
- Mayo hockey drops home opener to Hutchinson
- MN Prep Boys Hockey Poll
- Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament
Scroll for more content...