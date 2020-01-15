Century basketball keeps notching big wins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Century Panthers started the season off with two losses but the team knew if it wanted to reach its goals, they were going to have to dig deeper.

“It’s been a great season so far. We started off a little slow – we picked it up a lot,” said Stephen Olander. “We’re on a four-game win streak so we’ve been shooting the ball a little better and I’m just excited to finish it off.”

Last week was a good one for the Panthers with victories over in-city rivals Mayo and John Marshall. Jack Fisher says a deep bench played a pivotal role in the conference wins.

“I think team chemistry with players coming in, subbing in off the bench – that’s a big role and then just working together on defense to get the job done.”

The chemistry Fisher is referring to was established years ago. These guys have been playing hoops together since the fifth grade giving them an advantage over the competition.

“It really helps. I know I like to run out a lot and they find me cherrypicking a lot which is pretty cool, but yeah, we’ve been playing together for a long time so it really helps,” Olander added.

The Panthers currently sit third in the Big 9 Conference but there is still a lot of basketball to be played. The team aspired to become section and conference champs, but they’re not about to elevate any upcoming opponent above another.

“Every game. Every game we’ve got to have circled and we’ve got to win every single one of them,” said Fisher.

So what’s it going to take for the Panthers to achieve their lofty goals?

“To just stay positive,” Olander said. “We want to win every single game obviously and we just want to compete at the highest level every time. It’s showing on the court. We’ve been passing it pretty well, getting good shots at the right time, and just playing team basketball.”

Century plays host to Albert Lea on Friday at 7:30 PM.