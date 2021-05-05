Century Panthers softball team is dedicated this year and ready to play

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Century Panthers softball team puts its best foot forward each day because the ladies are just happy to be back out there competing.

Senior captain Anya Miller says the team has dedication.

"A lot of the girls that are playing this year are just committed to coming out because not a lot of girls did this year because of the COVID-19 stuff," says Miller.

Miller says the team has a great senior class and the Panthers are strong hitters.

Before the team takes the field for games or practices, they pick up rocks that are on the field.

The team has a goal to fill a whole bucket by the end of the season.

"To keep the field nice. So it has to do with that. It shows that you respect the field. It shows that you respect the people coming on the field. Then it gives you the opportunity to do something before practice starts. So I think it's a lot of things. We get a pizza party if the bucket is filled, so that's a big deal," says Miller.

At the end of the day, Miller says the team wants to put its best foot forward and play.

"It makes me really happy. You kind of regret how the dirt feels sometimes and how grimey and gross it is. But sometimes it's nice to be in the dirt, so I'm kind of happy to be back," says Miller.