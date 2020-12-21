Century Panthers believing in the process

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Teams lose players to graduation every year. But this year, the Century Panthers boys basketball team will have to replace more than just a few key players.

"We did lose our starting five," Head Coach Jake Vetter said. "That was a really good group that came through."

That senior class led the Panthers to their most wins in nearly a decade, leaving footprints for future athletes to follow.

"That's where it starts, when you get that group that can start that, leave that legacy," Vetter said. "Then it's off to the next group to leave that legacy then off to the next and just build off of that."

This year, the Panthers will have a brand-new starting cast. Vetter has those kids believing in the process.

"These guys coming in even though maybe they didn't have a lot of experience gametime wise, they were playing against a very good team every day in practice," he said.

The pandemic has impacted what the team can do. Practices don't begin until January, meaning players haven't had much access to a court outside of their home.

"They're losing time in the gym especially with the fitness centers being shut down," Vetter said. "You can't say 'hey go to the [Rochester Athletic Club] or the Y[MCA] or get some shots in."

Vetter instead has his players focusing on the mental side of the game.

"It's allowed us to maybe hit on some of those things a little bit more in other years where it's just basketball, basketball, basketball," he said.

Basketball is on the horizon, music to the ears of the Panthers.

"It's what I love to do, it's what the guys love to do, they love to play basketball, they're passionate about it and so I think they're ready to go," Vetter said.