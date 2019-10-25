Century, Mayo prep for section tournament showdown

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- As Minnesota section football tournaments continue, we're previewing one of the biggest matchups.

The Century Panthers (6-2) host the Mayo Spartans (5-4) for the second time in nine days. The Panthers defeated the Spartans 46-34 Oct. 16 after falling in a 14-0 hole.

Mayo Head Coach Donny Holcomb said the team has learned from the loss earlier in the season.

"We learned a lot you now not just about the mistakes we made or the execution that kind of stuff but our kids play[ed]extremely hard," Holcomb said. "When we play these inter city games anything can happen so we just gotta keep our head on our shoulders and keep plugging away for all four quarters."

Century Head Coach Jon Vik said this game is going to be hard-fought for both teams.

"We know that this battle," Vik said. "This is going to be one of those things that the coaching staffs are going to make some adjustments and we're going to have to make sure that we come out and play a complete football game from start to finish."

Century hosts Mayo Saturday at 8 P.M.