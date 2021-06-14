Century High School senior golfer Shelby Leitz punches ticket to state tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Century High School golf athlete punched her ticket to the state tournament for the first time.

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with senior Shelby Leitz.

As a captain, Shelby hopes that every athlete on the Century girls' golf team wants to get to state.

She's setting quite an example this year.

"This year, as captain, I have tried to make my biggest mark on the team through leadership and all that. But I do want the girls on my team to try to strive for state every year. And try to do their best at everything that they do," says Shelby.

She didn't think she would make it past the second day at sections based on how she was playing.

But she made it happen.

Shelby has been playing golf for twelve years and has fallen in love with the game.

Leading up to the state tournament, she has been practicing her short game and getting some work in on the range.

"Well, I've always had a goal of going to state in past years of high school tournaments. But I really like that I'm going to state for my senior year. It's like an amazing way to cap off everything," says Shelby.

She will tee off Tuesday at Bunker Hill Golf Club.