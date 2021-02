ROCHESTER, Minn. - In a message to staff, RPS Superintendent Michael Munoz said Nancy Denzer, who retired from the district in 2018, will be the Century High School interim principal for the remainder of the year.

Chris Fogarty, who has been on leave, has accepted a reassignment position to an Elementary Assistant Principal.

Fogarty had been placed on non-disciplinary leave by Rochester Public Schools.

The district told KIMT in late January it had received a complaint against Fogarty.