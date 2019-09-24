MANLY, Iowa -- The Panthers could not be stopped tonight, defeating Worth County rival Northwood-Kensett in straight sets Tuesday.
Central Springs will next face Newman Catholic on Oct. 1.
Related Content
- Central Springs rolls, downs Northwood-Kensett
- Construction underway at Northwood-Kensett
- Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students
- Countdown to Kickoff: Northwood-Kensett Vikings
- Northwood-Kensett superintendent in running for Fort Dodge job
- Red-hot Northwood-Kensett Vikings start the season 3-0
- Former Northwood-Kensett teacher sentenced for drug possession
- Highlights: Northwood-Kensett baseball looks for fourth-straight win
- Three women arrested - 1 a teacher at Northwood-Kensett - after Worth County search
Scroll for more content...