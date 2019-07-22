Central Springs falls short in state quarterfinals

FORT DODGE, Iowa – The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s (IGHSAU) state tournament is familiar territory for the Central Springs, but that proved to be no benefit for the Panthers against Alta-Aurelia.
Alta-Aurelia defeated the Panthers 2-0 in the state quarterfinals.
Central Springs will play Ogden in consolation on Tuesday, July 23 at 1:30 PM.
