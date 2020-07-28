Clear

Central Springs, Newman Catholic fall short in state quarterfinals

2020 will be a season these softball players won't soon forget.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 11:38 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

FORT DODGE, Iowa - The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union softball state tournament continued at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex on Tuesday with Central Springs and Newman Catholic playing in the quarterfinal round.

Class 2A: No. 5 Central Springs vs. No. 4 Northeast

Central Springs made its seventh state tournament appearance having to work from behind early.

Neveah Hildebrandt started things off for the Rebels with the leadoff home run to right-center.

Abigayle Angell would later send a ball deep into centerfield to score the tieing run, making it 4-4.

With two outs in the seventh inning, Hildebrandt sent an RBI single past shortstop to win the game, 5-4.

"These guys kept working hard and working hard and it paid off and got us here," coach Belinda Nelson said. "I know it's not how they wanted it to end but I'm still proud of them."

"It's a tough loss but we played very well and we've been working up to this the entire season so it's jus great to be here and play a great game," Angell said.

"We worked so hard for this especially in the offseason and I know that we're just going to keep working and get better."

The Panthers finished the season with a 17-4 record and will return its entire roster next year.

Class 1A: No. 8 Newman Catholic vs. No. 1 Collins-Maxwell

A talented Newman Catholic team was paired with the two-time defending state champion Collins-Maxwell.

The Spartans were out front early, playing small ball and leading until the sixth inning.

That's when Newman's Hailey Worman sent a two-run shot past the centerfield fence, narrowing the gap to one run.

The Spartans would plate the go-ahead run in the bottom of the frame off an infield RBI single by Sofie Wattonville. An additional run gave Collins-Maxwell a 5-2 victory.

"It's been our dream since we started playing ball in the fourth grade together and that's just been a goal we set for ourselves and to get there - it's the most amazing feeling I've ever had," Worman said.

"Our girls played hard and they never quit," coach Tom Dunn said. "When they were down they could've given up but we didn't. We came back and scored and made it a game."

The Knights finish the 2020 season with a 19-4 record.

