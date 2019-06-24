Clear

Central Springs' Nelson honored for 400th win

Past and current players helped honor the longtime Panthers coach.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MANLY, Iowa -- Central Springs continued their dominant season, defeating Lake Mills 20-0. After the game, the team honored head coach Belinda Nelson for acheiving her 400th career win. Nelson reached the milestone in May.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Warmest air of the season coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo's Gabe Madsen offered scholarship by Iowa

Image

North Grand building sells for $1

Image

What's next for the North Precinct?

Image

Central Springs' Nelson honored for 400th win

Image

Firefighters lifesaving awards

Image

Accidental cell phone calls to 911

Image

What do we do about the skyways?

Image

PTSD Awareness Month

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/24

Image

Barley crops doing well

Community Events