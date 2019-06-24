Central Springs' Nelson honored for 400th win

MANLY, Iowa -- Central Springs continued their dominant season, defeating Lake Mills 20-0. After the game, the team honored head coach Belinda Nelson for acheiving her 400th career win. Nelson reached the milestone in May.
