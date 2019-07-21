Central Park goes to the dogs, for a good cause

MASON CITY, Iowa - Before the storms rolled in Saturday morning, Central Park went to the dogs.

In a good way, of course.

Main Street Mason City and the Mason City Jaycees joined forces for the Mutt Strut Sculpture Walk and Dog Wash. Not only were four-legged friends treated to a bag of goodies and treats, dogs of all breeds and sizes were given a brushing and washing.

Proceeds and donations from the wash are going towards the Humane Society of North Iowa and the Glady Mae Animal Sanctuary, which has been building on to their site located south of Mason City.

Jaycees member Tessa Bratrud says the organizations have been great partners with the group.

"Judy and Sybil are very supportive of the Jaycees and help us with advertising and promotion with events, too. The Jaycees like to give back and we like to do fun things that our members are really passionate about."

"Judy is just finishing up her one big building, so those funds will go towards that. Sybil at the humane society could always use money for anything. If anyone has any donations, pet donations, we'll be glad to give those to the humane society as well."

Glady Mae is planning to add more buildings to the facility, but because they're a non-profit, they are looking for donations and fundraising. If you're interesting in helping, contact the sanctuary at 612-998-6640, or through their Facebook page.