Central Minnesota soldiers welcomed home from Kuwait

Family members have welcomed home nearly 160 soldiers from a central Minnesota National Guard unit from an overseas deployment.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 8:22 PM

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Family members have welcomed home nearly 160 soldiers from a central Minnesota National Guard unit from an overseas deployment.

The Guard's 851st Vertical Engineer Company returned Tuesday from a nine-month deployment in Kuwait.

During their deployment, the soldiers completed construction projects to support military units in several countries, including Kuwait, Jordan, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan.

WJON-AM reports the company's commander, Capt. Brandon Johnson, thanked the soldiers before they met with their families in St. Cloud.

