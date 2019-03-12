Central Minnesota soldiers welcomed home from Kuwait

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Family members have welcomed home nearly 160 soldiers from a central Minnesota National Guard unit from an overseas deployment.
The Guard's 851st Vertical Engineer Company returned Tuesday from a nine-month deployment in Kuwait.
During their deployment, the soldiers completed construction projects to support military units in several countries, including Kuwait, Jordan, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan.
WJON-AM reports the company's commander, Capt. Brandon Johnson, thanked the soldiers before they met with their families in St. Cloud.
