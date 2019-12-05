Central Minnesota man dies when grain wagon overturns

A central Minnesota man has died in a farm accident.
Stearns County authorities say the man was found unresponsive under an overturned gravity box grain wagon on Wednesday night.
A family member found 52-year-old Daniel Wielenberg of Albany under the gravity box.
A skid steer loader was used to remove the gravity box. Wielenberg was dead at the scene.
Authorities say a corn bridge crust had formed over the top of the box, and Wielenberg tried to break the bridge, causing the box to overturn.
