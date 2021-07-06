Central Minnesota crash injures Rochester driver

CUSHING, Minn. – A Rochester driver is hurt after crashing northwest of the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 10 near Cushing in Morrison County. Kathleen Ann Larsen was driving east when she lost control on the wet road around just after 11 am Tuesday, left the roadway, and hit some trees.

The State Patrol says Larsen suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Gabriel’s for treatment. A passenger was not harmed and the State Patrol says both occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seat belts.

Scandia Valley First Response and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.