Central Minnesota collision sends Albert Lea woman to hospital

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is hurt after a collision in central Minnesota.

The State Patrol says Kimberly Angeline Jacobson, 25 of Albert Lea, was driving north on Highway 71 near 270th Avenue NE in Kandiyohi County when she tried to pass a tractor that was driving on the shoulder of the road. The vehicles collided and Jacobson’s car rolled, coming to a stop facing south in the west ditch.

Jacobson suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital. The State Patrol says she was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the tractor, Dylan Rodney Roodt, 25, was not hurt.

This accident happened around 2:46 pm Tuesday. The sheriff’s offices of Stearns and Kandiyohi counties and Donny Hanson Towing assisted at the scene.