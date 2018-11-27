Central Lutheran School students donate to the Olmsted County Foster Care Closet

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The season of giving is here and students at Rochester Central Lutheran School are giving in a special way.
More than 300 preschool through eighth grade students packed over 35 backpacks to donate to the Olmsted County Foster Care Closet.
Each backpack is filled with everything a child may need as they move into a new home. Everything from night lights, to coloring books, to stuffed animals...even a notebook filled with well wishes and signatures from students showing love and support.
