Clear

Central Lutheran School students donate to the Olmsted County Foster Care Closet

The students put together and donated over 35 backpacks.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 11:06 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The season of giving is here and students at Rochester Central Lutheran School are giving in a special way. 

More than 300 preschool through eighth grade students packed over 35 backpacks to donate to the Olmsted County Foster Care Closet. 

Each backpack is filled with everything a child may need as they move into a new home. Everything from night lights, to coloring books, to stuffed animals...even a notebook filled with well wishes and signatures from students showing love and support. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 10°
Chilly temps will carry us into the overnight with snow picking up tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake/West Fork Highlights

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Preparing for the changes in the workforce

Image

RFD Wants Community Input

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Breweries teaming up to help out after the California wildfires

Image

Mercy Medical Center reports patient information was accessed

Image

ROMAINE RECALL

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Keeping Kids Safe from Sex Trafficking

Community Events