Central Iowa woman accused of check forgery in Mason City

Arrested Friday in Hamilton County.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 6:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is charged with passing a stolen check in North Iowa.

Madison Diane Kidd, 20 of Stratford, is facing one count of forgery. She’s accused of cashing a stolen check for $1,100 at First Citizens Bank in Mason City on May 26. Court documents say she used another person’s ID in the drive-up lane to cash the check.

Kidd was arrested in Hamilton County on Friday and transferred to the Cerro Gordo County Jail, where she’s being held on $5,000 bond.

