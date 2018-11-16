Central Iowa woman accused of check forgery in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman is charged with passing a stolen check in North Iowa.
Madison Diane Kidd, 20 of Stratford, is facing one count of forgery. She’s accused of cashing a stolen check for $1,100 at First Citizens Bank in Mason City on May 26. Court documents say she used another person’s ID in the drive-up lane to cash the check.
Kidd was arrested in Hamilton County on Friday and transferred to the Cerro Gordo County Jail, where she’s being held on $5,000 bond.
