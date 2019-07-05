Clear

Central Iowa police officer on leave after deadly shooting

26-year-old man killed Wednesday night.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 9:26 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two Des Moines-area police officers are on paid administrative leave after fatally shooting a man who brandished a knife at them when they responded to a domestic disturbance call.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says West Des Moines Officers Nathan Grove and Matthew Wood fired Wednesday night on 26-year-old Jonathan Pingel when he refused their commands to drop a "hunting-style" knife.

The officers were called to a home on the city's north side. The division said when Pingel advanced on them with the knife, each shot him. Their body cameras recorded the incident.

Pingel received medical help at the scene but died after being taken to a Des Moines hospital.

The division is investigating the shooting and plans to turn over its findings to the Polk County Attorney's Office.

Community Events