Central Iowa mother sues for information on daughter's crash death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The mother of a teenager killed in a homecoming night motorcycle crash in October has sued in an effort to get records of the crash investigation.

The lawsuit said Michelle Vaccaro of Ankeny has “substantial concerns about the way in which the Polk County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation” into the death of her 17-year-old daughter, Jordan Leon, The Des Moines Register reported.

Her lawsuit, which names as defendants Polk County and Sheriff Kevin Schneider, alleges the department refuses to give her the reports even though the case is closed.