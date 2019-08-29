Clear

Central Iowa creek turns bright green; officials investigate

Officials in suburban Des Moines are seeking answers on what has caused a creek there to turn bright green.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 7:57 AM

CLIVE, Iowa (AP) — Officials in suburban Des Moines are seeking answers on what has caused a creek there to turn bright green.

The Des Moines Register reports that city officials reached out to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on Tuesday morning after a Clive resident posted a photo online of a vivid green Walnut Creek.

Department officials have since taken samples of the water, but Clive Assistant City Manager Pete DeKock says the department has not shared the results with city officials.

DNR senior environmental specialist Janet Gastineau says the agency has traced the green water back to a lake in the Country Club development, but did not say caused the bright green color.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 60°
A cold front may bring clouds and sun to the area Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast AM 8/29

Image

Fairgrounds recovering from May Tornado

Image

Open house for the new 4th st. SW

Image

Thursday's Downtown wraps up today

Image

Sealing unused wells in Mower County

Image

Back to school stress

Image

Fastcare North opens

Image

Independent FIlm Festival preps

Image

Steve King talks Campaign 2020

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/28

Community Events