Central Gardens adding 'educational chicken coop'

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - There are a lot of new things coming this season at Central Gardens of North Iowa; one of those is a chicken coop.

The coop, set to arrive next week, will house hens only. The hens are on loan from nearby Mossycup Farms, and will be rotated out throughout the season.

Leigh Trembath is VP of the Gardens' Board and volunteer coordinator. She says the coop will be a perfect complement to the already existing 'Be Happy Discovery Garden', which is targeted towards kids, and where the coop will be located.

"We want to have as an interest feature for visitors from all over, that educational component of exposing kids to growing food, raising food, having eggs. We'll see where it goes and what kind of interest kids have and what they can learn from it."

"We want to make sure our hens stay healthy. They're going to be interacting with the public, they're used to be running around on a farm, so we'll have about 7 hens rotating through here."

The coop was made possible through a purchase from funds from the Ag Ventures Foundation, and Clear Lake Local Foods.

The Gardens officially open for the season on Saturday; for a full list of seasonal events, click here.