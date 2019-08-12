Central Gardens Upgrade 2020 Capital Campaign

Clear Lake, Minn. - Central Gardens will turn 20 years old next year.

"I started coming to the gardens 20 years ago before I even realized what it was. When we first started here in Clear Lake when we bought a small cabin," said Becke Dorenbush, Events Chair for the Central Gardens Board.

2 decades later, the gorgeous gardens are due for an upgrade.

"In those 20 years we've done a lot of improvements incrementally. Now, it's time for some major ones that naturally occur after 20 years of wear and tear and having lots of events at the gardens. So it's our capital campaign. We're striving to raise $220,000 by 2020 for our 20th anniversary," said Central Gardens Board President Troyce Fisher.

So what's all that money needed for? There are 12 components of the Upgrade 2020 project, ranging from new sinage, to a sound barrier, and interactive plant identification.

"We believe it's a spot for people not only to volunteer and give back after perhaps many years enjoying the benefits of a community like Clear Lake. It's also a spot where people make friendships that last a lifetime," said Fisher.

If you'd like to donate, click here: https://centralgardensnorthiowa.com/donate/