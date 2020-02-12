Census workers needed

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In March, we will start receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census. The United States Census Bureau still needs to hire thousands of people.

Rochester resident Marcel Lukong is applying to work for the 2020 Census.

"It's pretty decent money, it's good pay," Lukong said.

The jobs pay between $16.50 and $27.50 per hour. In Olmsted County, census workers will make $25 per hour. And that's not the only selling point.

"Part time, flexible hours, paid training, work from home," said Jim Accurso with the United States Census Bureau.

In Minnesota, about 8400 people are still needed to fill the positions.

"Primarily nights and weekends when people are home. And the folks that didn't respond to the mailer that's going to be going out beginning in March and through the end of April, we'll need census takers to go around in May, June and July and encourage them to respond," Accurso said.

If you would like to apply, click here: https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html