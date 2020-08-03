Census workers begin door knocking this week in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Census takers will begin knocking on doors this week in Minnesota.

They will be visiting households that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census by mail, online or by phone.

The census determines how federal funding is allocated for schools and roads, among other things. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the timeline has changed for collecting information.

The original deadline to complete the census was July 31, but that has been extended to Oct. 31.

Workers will begin knocking on doors in Minneapolis on Aug. 6, and throughout the rest of the state starting on Aug. 11.