Census Day serves as a reminder to fill out household information online

ROCHESTER, Minn. - April 1st is Census Day. It's a day to promote participation in the 2020 Census.

The effort is particularity important as the coronavirus is disrupting the count across the country.

This is the first year the census is being conducted online and that's a positive thing as door-to-door census deliveries are on hold to millions of home in rural areas due to COVID-19.

While census operations may have changed the importance of the census has not. The need for an accurate count ensures communities get political representation and federal dollars for roads, schools, emergency services and additional funds that can help in times of crisis.

Rochester city clerk Anissa Hollingshead says we can all help by jumping online and completing our census information right now.

She explained, "If you received something in the mail it will have a code you will enter when you go online. If you did not receive something in the mail you can still go online and enter your household that way."

The official deadline to respond to the census in now August 14th but officials say that's no reason to wait especially as many of us are near our electronics as we self-quarantine.

It's also good to note that COVID-19 has changed how college students will be counted.

Many students have moved home since classes were canceled but they will still have to use their school address when completing the census.