Census 2020 encouraging people to use online website

AUSTIN, Minn. - The 2020 census rolls out soon and there's a big change this year that you need to be aware of.

The Census happens once a decade, counting every citizen in the U.S. The census helps our communities allocate resources and decide where to build everything from schools to supermarkets. Austin City Clerk Ann Kasel is encouraging residents to use new online options to participate in the census.

"I think it's just a quicker way to respond, Kasel said. People do more things online now rather than through the mail so I think they are trying to adapt to how society does things. Also, its easier to keep track of the responses and then they don't have to manually put tabulate."

Near record low unemployment is raising concerns the census bureau won't be able to find enough qualified workers. Those temporary employees play a critical role in ensuring the bureau meets a constitutional mandate to count every person living in the country every ten years. Kasel says the challenge now is finding enough staff.

“They are behind for their hiring goals for this summer,” Kasel said. So they are steadily increasing the wages so they would attract people for this job.

She adds in some counties they are paying as much as $20 an hour.

For more information click here: