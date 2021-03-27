Celebrating women's history month through sports

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This month is when we celebrate women in history who have paved the way for all of us, including female athletes.

KIMT News 3 Sports decided to take a stroll down memory lane with one local high school coach.

"Growing up, there wasn't a lot of female athletes that were highlighted. When we had the Olympics coming around, I can remember watching Jackie and just being amazed," says Amy Olson, Dance Team Head Coach at Kasson-Mantorville High School.

On June 23, 1972, women's sports were changed forever.

President Richard Nixon signed a law known as Title IX.

If a school was federally funded, equal opportunities were required for males and females.

Olson says she looked up to a local athlete who participated in three sports, but still had time for others.

"She knew the sport, She was good at it. But then off the court, she would come over to us little fifth and sixth graders and see if we enjoyed the game, how we were doing. She was just this kind, genuine person, so for me, it was really those local athletes growing up that really inspired me to want to be part of something bigger than myself," says Olson.

Now, 49 years after the passing of Title IX, we have many women to thank for paving the way for female athletes.

According to female tennis phenom Bille Jean King, since the passage of Title IX, girls participating in high school sports rose 1,057%.

At the college level, it increased by 614%.

Olson participated in many sports growing up and wants to continue inspiring young women to get involved.

She says the previous high school dance coach for the Komets set the right tone for the program.

"She embodied everything that I wanted to be. She knew the sport. She knew how to motivate kids. And she knew how to make them better people. And so for 15 years, I've been focusing everything that I do on just that. I want to make kids' lives better," Olson says.