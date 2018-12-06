Clear

Celebrating the successes of Project Legacy

Project Legacy received a grant form the Harper Family Foundation that is allowing them to make needed additions to the program.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 4:46 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- In May, Governor Mark Dayton vetoed the spending bill which would've given thousands of dollars to Project Legacy to add needed positions and expansions.


Project Legacy aims to give assistance to troubled youth in the community through the help of volunteers and donations.


Now, The Harper Family Foundation is awarding an important grant to Project Legacy which will help to make up for the thousands they lost when the bill was vetoed. They will be adding a full-time social worker and expand their youth programming.

The grant will also allow for a new program that will train Project Legacy youth to become resiliency coaches to other youth in the area.
Thursday morning’s “Rise Up and Shine” breakfast was a chance for community members to come and hear the success stories of several youth who have been with the program along with learn what donations go towards and other ways to help.


Denis Paul has been working with Project Legacy for the past 2 years and says if it weren’t for them, he doesn’t know where he’d be. “They've introduced me to a lot of wonderful people that are actually sitting here that helped me make a plan to succeed in what I'm trying to do they created that pathway that made it easier for me to achieve that goal."


The Co-Founder and Executive Director of Project Legacy, Karen Edmonds, tells KIMT what the organization means to her. "It's the most wonderful experience in the world. There's nothing better than working with these young people and now seeing the support of the community." 

For more information on Project Legacy, or to learn how you can help, click here.

Clouds will take their time to exit with some very cold air right behind.
