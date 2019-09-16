Celebrating the meaning of preserving

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - What does it mean to preserve to you? It may mean to preserve food, your health, culture, or even preserving the Earth.

At Sunday's Preservation Celebration at the Central Gardens of North Iowa, groups and vendors shared their ideas on what people can do to make preservation a part of their daily routines, from using items that may be more natural, to reducing pollution and reducing your footprint and sustainable agriculture.

One vendor that was at the event was the Waukee-based Agri-Cultured Foods, which specializes in fermented foods like sauerkraut, pickles, kimchi and salsa. Owner Sarah Underberg believes fermenting foods is one way of preserving your health, as there are a lot of benefits.

"It's really great for - probiotic - digestive enzymes that allow you to digest food and get the nutrients out. It makes turmeric 40% more available to your body. It's a powerhouse, and in our opinion, the missing link in our food chain."

In addition, she believes people taking action in preserving their food, which can affect overall health, is crucial and something everyone should care about.

"Where your food comes from is super important, who touches your food is very important. What ground is grown out of is really important. Where everything comes from is really really important because it's a big circle, it's all connected. And we are connected to the Earth and we need to do what we need to do to help take care of that."

The event also featured a sampling food table from local vendors, with items ranging from pickles and bread to jams, as well as a live performance from the band Planet Passengers.