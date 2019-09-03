Celebrating the history and power of labor unions

MASON CITY, Iowa - Labor Day is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of workers in the U.S.

Members of the AFL-CIO's North Iowa Nine spent their Labor Day talking about the importance of the labor movement, and the relevance of unions in today's society, as well as hearing from representatives from labor-friendly political candidates during a picnic on Monday at Georgia Hanford Park.

Chris Lauritsen says the plight of American workers was tough before organized labor unions became commonplace.

"12 year old children worked in factories, 10 year old children, some 8 year old children working in the factories."

Once unions were established, membership grew exponentially. Still, there were setbacks, including the passage of the Taft-Hartley Act of 1947, which restricted the activities and power of unions, a change in economy, and more states passing right-to-work legislation. Since the 1980s, union membership has been on the decline; participation in a union fell to just 10.5% of American workers last year.

Regarding the political side, he says union members need to be aware of how political figures view the labor movement.

"We as unions should take care of the workers, and that should be our main focus, and who we support for office whether its local office or federal office should be someone who can take care of workers."

The Teamsters' Artie Jones believes organized labor is under seige.

"They took away the collective bargaining rights of public sector employees with the exception of police and fire. School districts, road workers, courthouse workers, people who aren't considered public safety, those people don't have the right to negotiate anything but base wages. So they have one issue they can negotiate over."

Still, Jones is optimistic American unions will rise again.

"When people are faced with adversity like this, they can get very defensive. I see that corner turning soon. Once people feel like they're backed into a corner or they don't have any rights, often times, that's when you see the most out of them."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a little under 8% of wage and salary workers in Iowa are union members, with a little under 9% being represented by unions. In Minnesota, union members accounted for 15% of wage and salary workers; 16% are union represented.