Celebrating the birth of Meredith Willson

MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Band Festival is a time to celebrate the Music Man and his love for music. The festival officially starts on Thursday, May 23, and what a better way to kick it off than celebrate Meredith Wilson's birthday.

May 18, 1902, you could say that's the day the music was born. During his birthday tribute Friday this year's Grand Marshals Sharon and Gary Lindgren shared some facts about Meredith Wilson. For instance, did you know when he was born; Willson held the record for the largest baby born in Iowa weighing in at 14 pounds 6 ounces?

Then band festival royalty laid flowers at his grave. We asked the kings and queens what the music man means to them.

“He's kind of an idol as far as music goes because I’ve grown up knowing about him and learning about him,” says Lucas Udelhofem of Newman Catholic High School.

“I think just growing up in this town he's really prominent. I remember doing “The Music Man” with NIACC a couple years ago and it's just really been instilled in a lot of our education,” says Eden Lewerke of Mason City High School.

