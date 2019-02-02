CLEAR LAKE, Iowa-The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake is remembering Buddy Holly, Richuie Valens and JP “The Big Bopper” Richardson. Their plane crashed in 1959…60 years ago this weekend. They played their last show at the Surf so people around the world can celebrate this event each year.

But this is probably one of the coldest events ever seen, but that’s not stopping those who love the music from standing out in the cold waiting for the doors to open.

“It’s really hard on the toes but once people start collecting it gets a little warmer,” said Carol Geist of South Dakota.

Geist and her husband are Winter Dance Party veterans even taking second place this year in the dance competition. This year they are bringing some first timers along, Corrine Melberg and her husband.

“We just can’t get over it,” Melberg said. “Every time you turn around you are just in aw.”

While they stood outside for house waiting for the doors to open frozen hands and toes are the least of their worries.

“It’s like a big family when you come here,” said Geist. You don’t get to see them the rest of the year sometimes so this is great.”

“We warm up pretty quick once we start dancing,” said Corrine.