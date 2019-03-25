Clear
Celebrating eight decades of marriage

Roy and Mabel Welch first met in 1938

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 10:47 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Imagine being married to your one and only for a lifetime.

A couple originally from Worth County is celebrating 80 years of wedded bliss, as Roy and Mabel Welch were married on March 25, 1939. And on Monday at the Mason City IOOF Home, residents and staffers, and even friends of theirs are coming to congratulate them.

Roy is 103 years old, Mabel is 105. They have been with each other ever since they first met at a carnival in Kensett in 1938.

"She had on a brown tan suit, and I thought, 'boy there's a nice girl, I'd like to meet her.' That's when my sister-in-law said, 'that's my sister.' So Mabel and I got introduced."

Nine months later, the two were married in a Norwegian church in the Chickasaw County town of Jerico, and both would later work in Mason City: Roy at the State Brand Creamery, and Mabel at Decker's Meat Packing Plant.

So what's their secret to being together for so long?

"They often ask us how they got that far. We were tee-totallers. We neither drank nor smoked all those years."

We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
