Celebrating diversity at RCTC

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Today, student’s at Rochester Community And Technical College are showcasing what makes them unique, through clothing.

The second annual "This is me" fashion show is a show to celebrate RCTC’s diverse student population.

Flags from around the world adorned the ceiling and fabrics from all over the world on full display.

Garments from India, Asia and Africa are just some of the looks on the runway.

Chao Mwatela is one of the organizers who says being proud of your culture can bring communities together.

“We talk about equal outcome, we talk about empathy and compassion I think it's really hard for us to do those things if we don’t understand each other, if we don’t get to know each other, if you don’t get to celebrate each other,” she said.