Celebrating a North Iowa landmark

ROCK FALLS, Iowa - When you think covered bridges, the first one that may come to mind is Madison County in South Central Iowa.

But did you know that Cerro Gordo County has one as well? In fact, it's the only one in North Iowa.

The Wilkinson Pioneer Park Bridge just outside Rock Falls has been featured in car advertisements, paintings, newspapers, and even wedding pictures.

"We did a lot of traveling. I've seen all the bridges. We made a special effort to do it."

Les Graversen, at the time a member of the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board, built the first bridge in 1969, inspired by those very bridges in Madison County. He and other volunteers built each piece of it, which would eventually be hauled to the site via wagons.

"I thought it would be an overnight thing, but it took me a year and a half to get the two side pieces done. They weigh a ton and a half a piece."

Fortunately, he had some help. He predicted around 75 people helped in the construction process, and it wasn't just the locals.

"A lot of other places. I had them from vacationing in the area. Texas, I had a few people. It was always open to somebody who knew what was going on and they'd just come."

The first bridge stood for the next 28 years, including surviving high floodwaters, until it was destroyed by fire in 1997. Graversen and others were determined to rebuild the replacement to match the first one.

"I was worried about that it'd be just forgotten. Put a culvert in and put the dirt on it. The Rock Falls group got together and went to the Conservation Board, demanding that we want our bridge back or nothing."

Lowell Johnson was one of those volunteers that constructed the first bridge. He and his wife Lorene have a bird's eye view to visitors that come exploring.

"It's in our backyard. We live right behind the park, and it's very nice to see a lot of cars go down there. They really enjoy our bridge and our town."

If you plan on seeing the bridge in the near future, they say to look for something that's very valuable.

"There's a walnut log that's worth a lot of money, but someone donated it to the bridge. A lady took a tree, and she wanted to put it in the bridge. And I thought, 'boy, this is nice wood.'"

The bridge is maintained by the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board, who recently repainted it.