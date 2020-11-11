Celebrating Thanksgiving safely will be a challenge during a pandemic

The holidays will look a little different this year as the pandemic continues. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you only gather with those living in your household.

While small gatherings are encouraged by the CDC, one area grocer is still preparing for big, annual feasts.

People's Food Co-op is a local grocer specializing in making food from scratch. For the Thanksgiving holiday, they typically prepare a dinner package that feeds 4 to 6 people.

This year they have implemented online ordering.

Despite the CDC's recommendations to stay at home, people's food co-op anticipates that people will still be traveling and gathering to celebrate the holiday.

Marketing Director of People’s Food Co-op, Ann Mull, says “Despite everything that's going on in the world around us, it's important for us to still celebrate the things that are traditional normal for us.”

The CDC suggests if you do plan to attend a gathering, that you bring your own food, dining ware, and face covering.