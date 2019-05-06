Celebrating Nurses Week: 'Our employees are caregivers'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – This week is National Nurses Week, a time to recognize those in the often difficult profession.

According to the American Nurses Association, there will be a need for more than one million registered nurses by 2022. That’s because more than 500,000 RNs are expected to retire by then.

Sharon Schneller is the chief nursing officer at Olmsted Medical Center. She said she can’t stress enough the crucial role nurses play in the health care industry.

“We believe that all of our employees are caregivers,” Schneller said, “and each and every one of them has a contribution in order to provide patient care, care to the people we serve.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics show registered nursing as one of the top jobs in terms of growth through 2026.

Schneller said the opportunities of a nurse are endless.

“Being a nurse gives you kind of a wealth of information,” Schneller said. “It gives you a variety in the way that you can practice. There is opportunity to go up; becoming an LPN, to an RN, to nurse practitioner. There's the ability to go lateral. You can become a nurse educator, you can become a nurse manager, you can become a senior leader.”

OMC is hosting events throughout the week in honor of Nurses Week. It wraps up on Sunday, May 12.