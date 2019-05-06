Clear

Celebrating Nurses Week: 'Our employees are caregivers'

The Bureau of Labor Statistics show registered nursing as one of the top jobs in terms of growth through 2026.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 7:56 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – This week is National Nurses Week, a time to recognize those in the often difficult profession.

According to the American Nurses Association, there will be a need for more than one million registered nurses by 2022. That’s because more than 500,000 RNs are expected to retire by then.

Sharon Schneller is the chief nursing officer at Olmsted Medical Center. She said she can’t stress enough the crucial role nurses play in the health care industry.

“We believe that all of our employees are caregivers,” Schneller said, “and each and every one of them has a contribution in order to provide patient care, care to the people we serve.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics show registered nursing as one of the top jobs in terms of growth through 2026.

Schneller said the opportunities of a nurse are endless.

“Being a nurse gives you kind of a wealth of information,” Schneller said. “It gives you a variety in the way that you can practice. There is opportunity to go up; becoming an LPN, to an RN, to nurse practitioner. There's the ability to go lateral. You can become a nurse educator, you can become a nurse manager, you can become a senior leader.”

OMC is hosting events throughout the week in honor of Nurses Week. It wraps up on Sunday, May 12.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Meteor Shower This Month

Image

Construction of Veterans Memorial Complete

Image

Logan's Law is signed into law

Image

Navy Vet asks the public for help finding a living organ donor

Image

Beer garden renovations

Image

National Nurses Week

Image

New apartment complex proposed in Austin

Image

My Money: Tips to get ahead with your savings account

Image

Dr. Oz: Pregnancy and fitness

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Filtered Sunshine

Community Events