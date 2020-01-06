Celebrating National Bird Day at the Fossil & Prairie Park

ROCKFORD, Iowa - Even though it was windy, it was a beautiful winter day outside to take in nature's beauty. And while many birds have not migrated back to our area just yet, it still made a perfect day to celebrate National Bird Day.

The Fossil & Prairie Center and Park took part in the celebration, providing guests with a hands-on experience of everything aviary, from what birds' feathers are made of, to the differences between eggs, and from the differences in birdcalls to habitat and food sources.

Eden Smith of Charles City and her family got to take it all in, and was fascinated by everything on display.

"It's really cool to learn about birds and to learn how they live, how they catch their prey and stuff. It's really cool."

And she learned something new along the way.

"I've seen cardinals, and they're really pretty, but I didn't know their sounds."

The day was created in 2002 by the Avian Welfare Coalition.