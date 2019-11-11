Clear
Celebrating Community Foundation Week

Event created in 1989 by President George H.W. Bush.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 2:59 PM
Updated: Nov 11, 2019 3:03 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Community Foundation Week starts Tuesday across America.

The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation says it will join in the celebration, which runs until November 18. It serves Cerro Gordo County by providing people a place to connect their charitable passions to the causes and community they care about most, enabling over $1.4 million in grantmaking since 2005.

The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, which was established in 1956 and now serves a 20-county region, granting over $95 million since its founding. The Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation is led by a group of local volunteers making grant decisions and promoting philanthropy to residents of Cerro Gordo County. Members of the Cerro Gordo County Community Foundation governing committee are Adam Wedmore (Chair), Shaun Arneson, Tim Coffey, John Drury, Julie Kaduce and Marty Ramaekers.

Community Foundations Week was created in 1989 by former president George H.W. Bush to recognize the work of community foundations throughout America and their collaborative approach to working with the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to address community problems.

