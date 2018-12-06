Celebrating 16 years of team work

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As the voices of the young women of Bella Voce rang through the Rochester Art Center, hugs and kind smiles were shared while community members said their goodbyes to the dynamic duo.

Mayor Brede and Donna Bussell have worked together for the past 16 years. Donna had already planned on retiring this year but when she found out the Mayor wasn't going to run for re-election, she knew she had to wait and see the rest of his term out right next to him.

Donna and Mayor Brede will finish out the year together as they have for the past 16 in strong friendship, and respect for one another.

In January of 2020 Mayor Elect Kim Norton will step in as Rochester's next Mayor.