Celebrate your birthday with the Rushford Fire Department

RUSHFORD, Minn. - The Rushford Fire Department wants to spark a little more fun for those who have birthdays during this pandemic. They want to help celebrate your special day with lights and sirens!

Fire Chief Chad Rasmussen said they'll keep their distance, they just want to give people's birthdays a special touch during the pandemic. "To kind of brighten their day, but we won't be able to have any contact with them per say," Chief Rasmussen said. "I think just being there will be a big deal." Chief Rasmussen said when he posted on the departments Facebook page, the phones haven't stopped ringing with people looking to schedule a visit. Fire fighters will drive the truck to their home with the lights and sirens on, making sure everyone knows it's a celebration.

They're hoping this can brighten their day just a little bit. Because of social distancing though, Chief Rasmussen explained all they can do is wave. "If first responders and policemen and EMT's go out there and we're in groups, that's not setting a real good example for the kids or parents at all," said Chief Rasmussen. "So I think if we can set an example, stay home, let's get through this. I think other people will watch that and move on from there."

If you want to schedule a birthday shout out, you can text Chief Rasmussen directly. His number is on Rushford Fire Department's Facebook. He said they can only do it for people in their area.