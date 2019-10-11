Clear

Cedar River Watershed District host urban rural water tour

The people on the urban-rural water connection tour are learning more about how flooding impacts the waterways across the city and Mower County.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 7:40 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- During the Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener different tours are happening giving people the chance to learn more about Austin. One of those is the urban-rural water connection tour.

The people on this tour are learning more about how flooding impacts the waterways across the city and Mower County.

The Cedar River Watershed District works to protect both the city and rural areas from the impacts of flooding. Tim Ruzek with the Cedar River Watershed District says Austin is prone to flooding.

"Austin has experienced millions upon millions of dollars in damage from flooding but it’s not just in the city but in the rural area too,” Ruzek said. “ It’s a public safety risk when it tops over onto these roads,”

He says the worst flooding Austin has seen was back in 2004 when the Cedar River rose to 25 feet. That’s what prompted a 12 phase flood project.

"2004 was by far the worst flooding Austin has ever seen,” Ruzek said. “It impacted so many more homes and businesses. The city came together to say we will put in a half cents tax to put towards flood projects from that also came the Cedar River Watershed District."

