Cedar River Watershed District Showcase Flood Prevention

AUSTIN,Minn- Over the years Mower County has seen its fair share of flooding.

There is a concerted effort underway to curb the flooding. The Cedar River Watershed District held an informative walking tour Tuesday.

Missy Ladlie was on the tour. She fights back tears when she thinks about losing her home to a flood.

"My step-grandfather built the house I live in and to see it destroyed would be you know just touching," said Ladlie.

Her family home is in a flood-prone area and she has seen her share of flooding.

"You just get stressed you don't know what's going on how fast is it gonna come up or go down," said Ladlie.

Ladlie attended the walking tour. Cody fox gave Tuesdays tour and says the goal of the tour is to reveal what is being done to prevent flooding.

“This project will definitely help people downstream and there are landowners that are willing to work with us and take some of the brunt of the water,” said Fox.

Cody Fox is talking about the berm and stream restoration project.

"This is important for many reasons,” said Fox. “The downstream reason gets flooded out very frequently and we have high and flow events that cause some issues on the stream banks and this structure is designed to slow the water down and keeps the floods below the sight to a minimum.

Ladlie is thankful for this effort.

"I’m so impressed it brought a little tear to my eye because this would save my house or my friend's house,” said Ladlie.

The project cost a total of $1.5 million dollars.