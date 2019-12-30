Cedar River Archery Club holding 3-D target shoot

MOWER COUNTY, Iowa - It takes some precision to line up your bow and arrow with your target, and it takes a keen sense of accuracy for the arrow to hit the bullseye.

Whether you're well experienced or just a novice, one Southern Minnesota archery club is offering the public a chance to sharpen their skills, or get exposed to it for the first time.

On Sunday, the Cedar River Archery Club hosted a 3-D target shoot at their grounds near Austin, with participants shooting at faux targets like bears, bobcats, deer and even a large misquito. This weekend's shoot is part of a series of shoots the club holds throughout the year.

Matt Streiff has grown up with the club, having been a member since he was a kid. He knows the positives learning a shooting sport like archery can give a person.

"If you can get your kids into shooting sports, they don't have to be muscle-y or strong. It also teaches them responsibility, how to handle a weapon or bow. Looking beyond your target, maybe there's somebody beyond there looking for an arrow or something. It makes you have a little bit of responsibility and it gives them something to look forward to."

And with their courses designed to be easy for any age group, Streiff adds that it shouldn't deter anyone from trying it out.

"I recommend if anyone's never done one to come try one."

Eric Potter is fairly new to the club, having only been in it for about 4 years. As a member of one of the oldest such clubs in Minnesota, he believes the key to keeping it going is getting younger people interested, as they've seen shooter numbers decline.

"There's a lot of archery clubs that are dying, because the new guys aren't coming in. It's getting a few core new members that pull in more new members that are that age range."

"When your average membership is in the 50s and 60s, you can see an end to the club. But when you pull in these 20 somethings, these younger families or younger hunters, that's where you can really keep the club going."

If you're interested in participating in the next 3-D shooting, the club will host a 'Super Bow' shoot the first weekend of February at their grounds on 270th Street north of Austin.