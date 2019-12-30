Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Cedar River Archery Club holding 3-D target shoot

Regardless of experience, the club is inviting the public to their public shoots, not only to improve their bow and arrow skills, but also encourage more to take up archery

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 2:07 AM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 2:18 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MOWER COUNTY, Iowa - It takes some precision to line up your bow and arrow with your target, and it takes a keen sense of accuracy for the arrow to hit the bullseye.

Whether you're well experienced or just a novice, one Southern Minnesota archery club is offering the public a chance to sharpen their skills, or get exposed to it for the first time.

On Sunday, the Cedar River Archery Club hosted a 3-D target shoot at their grounds near Austin, with participants shooting at faux targets like bears, bobcats, deer and even a large misquito. This weekend's shoot is part of a series of shoots the club holds throughout the year.

Matt Streiff has grown up with the club, having been a member since he was a kid. He knows the positives learning a shooting sport like archery can give a person.

"If you can get your kids into shooting sports, they don't have to be muscle-y or strong. It also teaches them responsibility, how to handle a weapon or bow. Looking beyond your target, maybe there's somebody beyond there looking for an arrow or something. It makes you have a little bit of responsibility and it gives them something to look forward to."

And with their courses designed to be easy for any age group, Streiff adds that it shouldn't deter anyone from trying it out.

"I recommend if anyone's never done one to come try one."

Eric Potter is fairly new to the club, having only been in it for about 4 years. As a member of one of the oldest such clubs in Minnesota, he believes the key to keeping it going is getting younger people interested, as they've seen shooter numbers decline.

"There's a lot of archery clubs that are dying, because the new guys aren't coming in. It's getting a few core new members that pull in more new members that are that age range."

"When your average membership is in the 50s and 60s, you can see an end to the club. But when you pull in these 20 somethings, these younger families or younger hunters, that's where you can really keep the club going."

If you're interested in participating in the next 3-D shooting, the club will host a 'Super Bow' shoot the first weekend of February at their grounds on 270th Street north of Austin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Snow in store for Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Club works to bring curling to Rochester

Image

Club hosts 3D archery shoot

Image

Homeless for the Holidays wrap up

Image

Author documenting long-standing buildings

Image

Beware of misleading phone calls

Image

12/29 Seans Weather

Image

Minimum tobacco purchase age raised to 21

Image

Travelers deal with winter road conditions

Image

Saturday's hoop highlights from the Rotary Holiday Classic

Image

Reflecting on the water leak at the Rochester Public Library

Community Events