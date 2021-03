NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Cedar Rapids woman is pleading not guilty to burglaries in Worth County.

Tomi Ann Clarke, 48, is charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree attempted burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Authorities say Clarke on February used a crowbar to break into the city hall in Kensett and the library/city hall in Joice. A petty cash bag was stolen from the Kensett city hall.

Clarke is now set to stand trial beginning June 9.